Carney's carbon footprint, Foreign interference in Alberta, Tims in panic mode | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid discusses the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Mark Carney's carbon footprint — an issue he claims to value greatly, yet that hasn't stopped the prime minister from jet-setting around the world, all on taxpayers' dime.
Plus, former NDP MP Charlie Angus is calling for an investigation into Alberta independence activists over supposed American interference.
And finally, with Rebel News extensively covering Tim Hortons abuse of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, the restaurant chain seems to be in panic mode as Canadians lose trust in the once iconic franchise.
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Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live