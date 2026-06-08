Carney's carbon footprint, Foreign interference in Alberta, Tims in panic mode | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Mark Carney's carbon footprint — an issue he claims to value greatly, yet that hasn't stopped the prime minister from jet-setting around the world, all on taxpayers' dime.

Plus, former NDP MP Charlie Angus is calling for an investigation into Alberta independence activists over supposed American interference.

And finally, with Rebel News extensively covering Tim Hortons abuse of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, the restaurant chain seems to be in panic mode as Canadians lose trust in the once iconic franchise.

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