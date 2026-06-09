Anti-parental rights petition, NDP's crazy tax plan, Charlie Angus attacks Albertans | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
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Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the radical ideas being put forward by the far left in Canada, starting with the NDP in Saskatchewan circulating a petition against parental rights and in support of radical gender ideology.
Plus, on the federal front, new NDP Leader Avi Lewis is pushing the idea of a global income tax to redistribute wealth equally across the globe.
And finally, Charlie Angus, a former MP and deputy NDP leader, went on the attack against Alberta independence activists, accusing some of committing treason over a meeting with U.S. officials.
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