Regina Highschool pulls students from theatre performance during sexualized drag show

Students from Campbell Collegiate were pulled from a daytime theatre performance after complaints the show contained sexualized drag content far beyond what parents were led to expect.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 07, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

The story was first reported by Just Bins.

Students attended a matinee performance of Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer at Globe Theatre, a production promoted to schools as a curriculum-linked exploration of Indigenous themes and cultural issues.

But according to students and a follow-up email sent home by the school, staff removed students early after concerns about inappropriate content during the performance.

One student alleged a drag performer was “putting their boobs in kids’ faces,” while some students were reportedly crying afterward.

The school later told parents the performance exceeded the advertised maturity rating and said teachers used “professional discretion” in deciding to leave early.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

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