Regina Highschool pulls students from theatre performance during sexualized drag show

The story was first reported by Just Bins.

Students attended a matinee performance of Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer at Globe Theatre, a production promoted to schools as a curriculum-linked exploration of Indigenous themes and cultural issues.

In a letter sent to parents today, Campbell Collegiate pulled students out of a Globe Theatre student matinee after it “Reached levels of maturity beyond expectations.” A student tells us the play included a drag queen who was “putting their boobs in kids faces and students were… pic.twitter.com/AfQpKtaUJT — Just Bins (@JustBins) May 7, 2026

But according to students and a follow-up email sent home by the school, staff removed students early after concerns about inappropriate content during the performance.

One student alleged a drag performer was “putting their boobs in kids’ faces,” while some students were reportedly crying afterward.

The school later told parents the performance exceeded the advertised maturity rating and said teachers used “professional discretion” in deciding to leave early.

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