Sneaky Patrick Brown loses again! Judge tosses trespass charge against David Menzies

Hey sports fans, I finally have an update to the Patrick Brown Hockey Night in Brampton saga.

Brown is the fake conservative who was THIS close to becoming Ontario premier… until a palace coup orchestrated by his own party ousted him as leader of the Progressive Conservatives — thank God!

Brown is currently the mayor of Brampton, Ont., situated northwest of Toronto.

Like so many other cities during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brampton’s playgrounds and sports fields were closed to the kids. However, Mayor Brown sneakily used a city-run ice rick facility so that he and his Barrie buddies could play pickup hockey.

Talk about chutzpah!

But here’s the thing: even when I caught Sneaky Patrick Brown breaking provincial mandates and his own city’s bylaws, this egomaniac didn’t care — he kept playing hockey on a weekly basis!

So it was that I kept showing up at the Earnscliffe Recreation Centre to query the mayor as to why children were forbidden to set foot on a baseball diamond or a soccer field, yet he could play ice hockey to his heart’s content.

Well, Brown didn’t like those questions. And instead of providing answers, Mayor Brown… called the cops?! Back in September 2020, I arrived at the rink’s parking lot in an SUV to yet again query His Honour only to leave the rec centre sitting in the back of a police cruiser.

It was incredible!

While Patrick Brown was breaking the rules by playing shinny indoors, I was arrested for practicing journalism outdoors. My crime? Trespassing! Yes, somehow I was “trespassing” on the parking lot of a taxpayer-funded rec facility. How is that even a thing?

Well, folks, some 17 months later, I have an update for you. Recently, I had our day in court regarding that nonsensical trespassing charge. I’ll cut to the chase: the verdict was (shockers!) not guilty!

Kindly check out my interview with Ottawa-based lawyer David Anber regarding what was an outrageous arrest prompted by a pathetic political failure.

To see all of our stories on Mayor Brown and this sneaky sports saga, click here.