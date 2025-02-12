'They picked the wrong farm': B.C. ostrich farmers prepared to fight CFIA injunction appeal

The fight to save 400 ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia, has escalated as the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is now using taxpayer dollars to appeal the Federal Court's emergency injunction, halting the culling of the exotic birds pending judicial review.

The ruling, issued last week, temporarily spared the birds from slaughter and was celebrated widely by both those concerned about government overreach and farming sovereignty. That celebration, however, may be short lived as the CFIA is showing no intention of backing down on the death call.

These ostriches are not commercial poultry — rather, they are used for furthering scientific research on antibodies and appear to be healthy and naturally immune to the avian flu, according to their farmers.

Despite the court-ordered pause, the CFIA’s legal team, represented by Department of Justice lawyers, initially sought to expedite the judicial review process in hopes of pushing through the slaughter faster.

On top of that, they have now imposed additional restrictions on farm owners Katie Pasitney and Universal Ostrich Farms, some of which Pasitney says are unrealistic and nearly impossible to comply with in the current conditions.

Pasitney described the latest list of requirements as “outlandish,” citing, for example, the expectation to erect a large fence into the frozen ground.

“I could understand if these big requirements came out day one when they should have been the most worried about everything, but it coming out at this point, when we’re at day 27 of absolutely healthy, non-symptomatic ostriches makes everyone scratch their heads and say, ‘Why now?’”

The battle has now intensified further, as Pasitney and her legal team must not only prepare for the upcoming judicial review but also for a fight at the Court of Appeal.

Kari Simpson, a family advocate with Culture Guard who has been working closely with the farmers, expressed gratitude for the legal team and those contributing to help cover the mounting costs of the case.

When asked why Universal Ostrich Farms remains committed to the fight despite the burdens it brings, Pasitney was clear:

Because change has to happen, and it starts now. They picked the wrong farm. We have big beliefs, and we want to do something good for humanity. We’re in it till the end to stand up not just for these 400 animals but for every other farm out there.

According to Simpson, the team is exploring criminal charges next “for the coercion and cruelty these animals have faced.”

Click "EDIT AND SEND EMAIL" below to email the following officials to demand the CIFA and Ministry of Agriculture and Agri-Food reverse this scheduled massacre!

Paul MacKinnon, President of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

CFAO Appeals & Complaints

Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

John Barlow, Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Agri-Food and Food Security

Cortnie Fotheringham, CFIA/AFIA Supervisor

Hui Hang, CFIA/AFIA Director of Animal Health

Carlie Watson, CFIA/AFIA Head of Western Operations

The Animal Health Centre at CFIA/AFIA

Related stories