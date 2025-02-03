Victory for B.C. ostrich farm: emergency injunction halts CFIA's killing order

At the stroke of midnight on January 31, a Federal Court delivered a stunning victory to Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia.

A last-minute emergency injunction has halted the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) execution order to cull 400 exotic ostriches, which was set to be carried out by February 1.

The birds — ordered to die due to the CFIA's claims they pose an avian flu risk, a view countered by the farmers who say the birds are healthy and naturally immune — will now be spared.

At least for now, pending a judicial review that must be filed within 30 days and subsequently heard in court.

Federal Court Justice Michael Battista ruled that the CFIA’s December 31, 2024, order “requiring the Applicant to dispose of the ostriches pursuant to subsection 48(1) of the HAA [Health of Animals Act] is stayed until a decision is rendered in the underlying application for judicial review.”

Battista was also satisfied that the farm could face “irreparable harm” if the culling proceeded, a crucial factor in granting the emergency stay.

This victory was nothing short of a miracle after miracle, according to those closest to the win.

In an interview with Rebel News, Katie Pasitney, the adult daughter of Universal Ostrich Farms co-owner Karen Espersen, and Kari Simpson, the farming families' advocate and litigation manager with Culture Guard, detailed how this timely win was a miracle in their options and the result of a collective effort of support from people tired of government overreach.

“Receiving that letter was just, no words for that. It was probably one of the worst days of my life I know that it was for my mom,” said Pasitney, recalling the moment they received the CFIA’s original culling order.

But despite the devastation, Pasitney says their family found an unexpected army of support.

“You would have never been able to think in a million years that we would have been able to have a team behind us of people who believe what we believe in, and that have seen and felt the government overreach that we were feeling."



That team included scientists, grassroots advocacy group BC Rising and thousands who took part in Rebel News’ email campaign at SaveTheOstriches.com and those who donated toward the farm's legal expenses.

Even some politicians, including former B.C. attorney general Suzanne Anton, have spoken out against the culling order.

Pasitney and Simpson believe this is about more than just the ostrich farm — it’s about setting a precedent for every farmer facing government overreach.

“Because the world is watching, and the world continues to watch what’s going to happen here with these 400 ostriches... because we’re not out of the woods yet. These miracles need to keep happening, and everybody’s working their butts off to make real change for the next farm and the next farm,” said Pasitney.

