WATCH: Avi Yemini confronts DIE-HARD Harris supporters in New Mexico





In a state often labelled a Democratic stronghold, the Rebel News team ventured to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to gauge public opinion on the upcoming 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

Once considered a swing state, New Mexico has steadily leaned left since Barack Obama’s victory in 2008. However, as the 2024 election approaches, the state is now being touted as a potential battleground, with a clear divide among voters on who should lead the country — Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.

Despite some movement towards Trump, many locals remain committed to Harris, with some staunchly defending her policies and leadership style.

“I definitely support Harris over Trump,” one long-time Democrat told me. “I’ve been a registered Democrat since the ’90s, but I understand some of the things conservatives think,” another said. When I pressed another local on why she’s sticking with Harris, she replied, “I want a female to have a voice.”

The streets of Las Cruces, however, tell a more complicated story. While Harris has her loyal followers, support for Trump is building, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas.

“I think Trump’s going to win,” said one man, echoing sentiments that Harris has struggled with public perception due to “cringe-worthy” media interactions and her administration’s handling of issues like immigration.

“She doesn’t want to admit the facts of her own administration... millions of people are coming in and they don’t know what to do with them.”

I found that many Harris supporters struggled to pinpoint specific achievements from her time in office. One supporter cited her role in the "economic recovery" following Trump’s term, claiming that Harris and Biden had improved the U.S. economy. When I expressed scepticism, the man doubled down: “Easily. Biden and Harris did a better job on the economy than Trump.”

This view, however, appeared to be in the minority as many others voiced frustration with Harris’s leadership style and the Democratic Party as a whole.

“I’m still a Democrat,” said another voter. “But I’m not happy with Biden or Harris. I feel like I survived Trump. I can survive him again.”

The divide was apparent, with one woman passionately arguing that Trump is a danger to democracy, while another voter claimed that the constant attacks on Trump were proof that the establishment fears his influence.

With New Mexico emerging as a key battleground, the clash between these two competing visions of America is more intense than ever. As the 2024 election looms, the question remains whether Harris’s loyal backers will continue to support her, or whether the growing momentum behind Trump will sway the state back into Republican hands.

