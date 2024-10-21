WATCH: Avi Yemini takes on Trump HATERS in Tucson





In the lead-up to the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, the Rebel News team hit the streets of Tucson, Arizona, a city known for its growing liberal leanings.

Engaging with locals, we aimed to gauge public opinion on the battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris for the presidency. The responses highlight a stark division, with some praising Harris for her representation of women’s rights, while others support Trump’s focus on the American people.

Tucson, known for its contrasting political views within Arizona, reflected the polarisation of the country. One local shared how important the election is: “These are the most important elections I’ve ever voted in. It’s conservative values versus woke liberal values.”

Another who voted early for Harris, explained her decision with a focus on gender politics: “I’m a woman. I think if you are supporting women’s rights, then there’s only one answer.”

However, not everyone echoed this view. Another Tucson resident expressed support for Trump, stating: “I think Trump would probably do a better job because he cares for the people, despite what they say about him.”

Tucson’s visible homelessness crisis was an inescapable reality when walking around the streets and it's hard not to see how liberal policies contribute to the issue.

One local I talked to claimed it was due broader economic factors, however: “The homelessness and the population represented by it have doubled or tripled since the ’80s and ’90s. I think it’s more of an outcome of the way wealth has been distributed in this country.”

Some seemed to be hung up on Trump’s persona, which has been the focus of mainstream media reports, painting the former president as a 'danger to democracy'.

Concerns over his impact on 'marginalized communities' were frequently raised. One local voiced anxiety about Trump’s potential re-election, saying: “I’m worried about the people that support him more than Trump himself. It feels like a threat to democracy, especially for my community and the people I care about.”

Many seemed worried that a Trump victory would result in a rollback of rights for women and the LGBTQ+ community: “He just tells so many lies,” one voter added.

In contrast, Harris was portrayed as a champion for women’s rights, with one local highlighting her stance: “We need everything she represents — us women, in general.” Another, when asked about Harris’s achievements, admitted, “I wouldn’t be able to speak to that necessarily.”

As the 2024 U.S. election approaches, the divide in Tucson reflects the national mood — a contest between deeply entrenched political ideologies.

