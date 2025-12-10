🔴Alberta Charter override, Liberals argue about pipeline, EU digital partnership | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson and The National Telegraph editor Wyatt Claypool for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guests this week: Keith Wilson (constitutional lawyer) | Wyatt Claypool (editor, The National Telegraph)

Today, we're looking at Alberta's fourth use of the notwithstanding clause to pass Premier Danielle Smith's laws addressing radical gender ideology in the province.

Plus, after signing a memorandum of understanding with Alberta, infighting has broken out amongst the Carney Liberals as divisions about energy and climate policy bubble to the surface.

And finally, the European Union announced it would deepen ties with Canada to “boost competitiveness, innovation, and economic resilience” during the first Digital Partnership Council.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

