🔴Skate Canada ends Alberta events, Pipeline to the U.S., Canada slips in freedom | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by former opposition leader Stockwell Day for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Panel guests this week: Stockwell Day (former leader of the Canadian Alliance party)

Today, we're looking at Skate Canada announcing it will no longer be scheduling national or international events in Alberta, citing the province's laws to protect female athletes as the reason for the decision.

Plus, could Alberta explore an oil export pipeline in the U.S., following the path of agriculture company Nutrien, which chose to export south to avoid burdensome Canadian regulations.

And finally, a new release from the Fraser Institute saw Canada slip to 12th in the think tank's freedom index, with researchers warning freedom is on the decline around the world.

