🔴Skate Canada ends Alberta events, Pipeline to the U.S., Canada slips in freedom | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid & Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by former opposition leader Stockwell Day for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guests this week: Stockwell Day (former leader of the Canadian Alliance party)
Today, we're looking at Skate Canada announcing it will no longer be scheduling national or international events in Alberta, citing the province's laws to protect female athletes as the reason for the decision.
Plus, could Alberta explore an oil export pipeline in the U.S., following the path of agriculture company Nutrien, which chose to export south to avoid burdensome Canadian regulations.
And finally, a new release from the Fraser Institute saw Canada slip to 12th in the think tank's freedom index, with researchers warning freedom is on the decline around the world.
Join the Conversation
Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Get alerts for our next live news show
Don’t miss the next Buffalo on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.
Watch previous shows
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live