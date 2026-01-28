🔴Big crowds at Alberta independence rallies, No budget boost for gun grab | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Freedom Convoy organizer and Rebel News contributor Tamara Lich along with constitutional lawyer and Alberta Prosperity Project founder Jeffrey Rath for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Panel guest this week: Tamara Lich (Rebel contributor and Freedom Convoy organizer) | Jeffrey Rath (constitutional lawyer, founder of Alberta Prosperity Project)

Today, we're looking at the big crowds turning out for independence rallies across the province as organizers begin the push to collect signatures for a referendum.

Plus, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says the federal government will not be allocating more funding for the gun grab, despite the program falling far short of the potential funds needed, should compliance be as high as the Liberals hope.

