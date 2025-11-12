🔴Carney teases pipeline, Smith's win for parents, Sask. sees hope in Budget 2025 | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with hosts Sheila Gunn Reid & Lise Merle, plus weekly Western guests.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by former Leader of the Opposition Stockwell Day and Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Panel guests this week: Stockwell Day (former MP and Leader of the Opposition) | Cory Morgan (columnist, Western Standard)
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney hinting at a new pipeline project. Will the Liberals follow through — or will they continue enforcing their legislation that handcuffs Canadian industry?
Plus, teachers in Alberta are headed back to work after Premier Danielle Smith used the notwithstanding clause, scoring a win for schoolchildren and parents alike.
And finally, Premier Scott Moe says he sees some hopeful signs among the Liberals' bloated Budget 2025, suggesting that despite the massive deficit Carney may follow through on some projects to develop Western Canada's economy.
