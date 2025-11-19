🔴Farmers protest for ostriches, Smith protects Alberta kids, A new pipeline? | Buffalo Roundtable

Drea Humphrey and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by activist Tamara Lich and law professor Bruce Pardy for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guests this week: Tamara Lich (activist and Freedom Convoy organizer) | Bruce Pardy (law professor, Queen's University)

Today, we're looking at a nationwide protest being organized by farmers protesting against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's culling of hundreds of ostriches at a farm in British Columbia.

Pluss, Premier Danielle Smith invoked the notwithstanding clause to protect three pieces of legislation aimed at protecting parental rights and women's sports, along with restricting gender reassignment surgeries for minors.

And finally, rumours are circulating suggesting an agreement between Alberta and Ottawa on a new west coast pipeline project could be close.

