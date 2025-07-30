BUFFALO ROUNDTABLE | Poilievre debate reactions, Feucht cancelled by Winnipeg, Ford cancels Starlink

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle (ft. Michael Couros and Berta Proud Dad)

Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, political strategist Michael Couros and social media influencer Berta Proud Dad join this special edition of the Buffalo Roundtable.

Today, we're looking at reactions to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre — and his challengers — performance in Tuesday night's Battle River—Crowfoot byelection debate.

Plus, Sean Feucht is continuing to face cancellations, with city officials in Winnipeg scrapping the Christian pastor and musician's permit for a show in the Manitoba capital.

And finally, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to officially end a deal with Elon Musk's Starlink, costing taxpayers money and punishing rural residents over trade tensions with the United States.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

