BUFFALO ROUNDTABLE | Smith's explicit book ban, Alberta immigration proposals, NDP rejects 'cis men'

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

GUESTS: Rebel reporter Angelica Toy and National Telegraph editor Wyatt Claypool

Today, we're looking at Premier Danielle Smith's explicit book ban, and her efforts to protect the classics from future censorship after the province moved to restrict graphic sexual content from being presented to children.

Plus, an Alberta Next panel discussion got heated over the topic of immigration, as Premier Smith proposed restricting some social services from newcomers, provoking a response from some who said it was going too far and targeting immigrants.

And finally, the New Democratic Party's leadership race is set to kickoff, and it comes with a catch: leadership hopefuls must not have more than 50% of their supporting signatures be from straight men.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

