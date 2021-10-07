DAILY | Trudeau's New COVID Travel, Work Rules
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
- Canada imposes COVID-19 vaccine mandate on federal workers, transportation
- Quebec cops kick Rebel News off National Assembly grounds
- Speaker silenced: Ontario MPP Rick Nicholls forced to step down as Deputy Speaker
- PFIZER LEAKS: Whistleblower Goes On Record, Reveals Internal Emails from Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Director of Worldwide Research Discussing COVID Vaccine ... ‘We Want to Avoid Having the Information on the Fetal Cells Floating Out There’
- B.C. city councillor speaks out against vaccine passport
- DOCUMENTS: Chinese, U.S. scientists had plans to engineer new coronavirus
- U.S. gov’t is ordering Google to track people looking up specific search terms: report
- UPDATE: Calgary pizzeria continues to defy vaccine passport mandate
- By Ezra Levant
