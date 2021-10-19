DAILY | Alberta Elects New Calgary, Edmonton Mayors
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Alberta election results
- Sohi's COVID-safe celebration
- Gondek's victory speech
- Pastor Tobias Tissen arrested in Steinbach, Manitoba
- Avi steps in for woman violently arrested in Melbourne
- Most COVID vaccinated Canadians mistrustful of the unvaccinated and medical exemptions: poll
- First responders in Quebec protest against mandates
- Delta airlines walk back their mandate
- NWT to allow “case-by-case” exemptions for government workers in mandatory vaccination policy
- Debunked? Alleged leaked Canadian gov memo tells employees to not say 'Let's Go Brandon'
