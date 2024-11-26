Trump tells Trudeau to fix Canada's border — or he will!

GUEST: David Knight Legg, an advisor to governments, speaks on NATO.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, President-elect Donald Trump has threatened Canada with crippling tariffs, should they not address their porous borders.

If Canada and Mexico do not curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking into America, a 25% tariff on all goods will be levied on Trump's first day of office. The tariff will remain in place until those issues are resolved.

It's amazing how Trump gets the desired effect on foreign policy over social media — even before he's in office. Not not even by phone call — just by tweets.

Trudeau discusses his call with Trump after the President-elect said he would impose 25% tariffs on Canadian products over the porous border.





As reported by CBC News, Prime Minister Trudeau phoned Trump last night, claiming Canada has addressed U.S. concerns by strengthening visa requirements on Mexicans, and reducing immigration targets. He also clarified that less than 1% of border crossers entering the U.S. illegally came from Canada.

Nevertheless, Tom Homan, Trump's incoming border czar, has repeatedly called out Canada for allowing foreigners into the country, who sponsor terror.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently warned of tougher border measures with Canada after intercepting over 1,200 terror suspects attempting to cross the northern border since 2020. The agency urged Canada to implement required changes or face prompt consequences.

"We need a plan. A plan to put Canada first": Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre responds to President-elect Donald Trump's threat to put 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods unless the border is secure.

Despite the looming sanctions, and pending economic ruin, Trudeau claims he was ‘surprised’ by the tariff announcement, earning criticism from Poilievre.

“Amazingly, everyone else knew something like this could be coming because President Trump had been talking about it for years on the campaign trail,” he said Monday.

Go figure...

