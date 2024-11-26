Trump tells Trudeau to fix Canada's border — or he will!

If Canada does not curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking, a 25% tariff will be levied on Trump's first day of office.

Ezra Levant
  |   November 26, 2024

GUEST: David Knight Legg, an advisor to governments, speaks on NATO.

 

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, President-elect Donald Trump has threatened Canada with crippling tariffs, should they not address their porous borders.

If Canada and Mexico do not curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking into America, a 25% tariff on all goods will be levied on Trump's first day of office. The tariff will remain in place until those issues are resolved.

It's amazing how Trump gets the desired effect on foreign policy over social media — even before he's in office. Not not even by phone call — just by tweets.

As reported by CBC News, Prime Minister Trudeau phoned Trump last night, claiming Canada has addressed U.S. concerns by strengthening visa requirements on Mexicans, and reducing immigration targets. He also clarified that less than 1% of border crossers entering the U.S. illegally came from Canada.

Nevertheless, Tom Homan, Trump's incoming border czar, has repeatedly called out Canada for allowing foreigners into the country, who sponsor terror.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently warned of tougher border measures with Canada after intercepting over 1,200 terror suspects attempting to cross the northern border since 2020. The agency urged Canada to implement required changes or face prompt consequences.

Despite the looming sanctions, and pending economic ruin, Trudeau claims he was ‘surprised’ by the tariff announcement, earning criticism from Poilievre.

“Amazingly, everyone else knew something like this could be coming because President Trump had been talking about it for years on the campaign trail,” he said Monday.

Go figure...

Latest News

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

  • Stacey Underwood
    commented 2024-11-26 21:50:54 -0500 Flag
    Shake, Rattle, & Roll is President Trump’s Normal MO when shaking-up the establishment. He is very much aware of the continuing situation with both the US-Canada Border, as well as the porous condition with the US-Mexico Border. President Biden worked with the Canadian & Mexican Governments to facilitate the border mess that we currently have. I might add that President Trump did make prior statements in advance of this turn of events that “mass deportations will take place”, and not long after, Prime Minister Trudeau said that “[he] would welcome those fleeing the US” in order to escape being sent-back home when they are deported from the US. I would think that a warning regarding the grave-potential train wreck ominously steaming on its way north would prove valuable to everyone concerned—no matter on what side one finds themselves residing.
  • Stacey Underwood
    followed this page 2024-11-26 21:50:45 -0500
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-11-26 21:00:19 -0500 Flag
    I love the way Trump yanks the chains of world leaders. And Trudeau is a suck-up fop who will praise Trump to his face and disparage him behind his back. The next election can’t come soon enough.