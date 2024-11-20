Investigating illegal migration at the Canada-US border as mass deportations loom

Have illegal crossings increased since Trump's victory? Are we prepared for what might be coming? What's the current situation at the border?

These are the questions my colleague Lincoln Jay and I will be working to answer in the coming days. I'm currently in Plattsburgh, New York investigating illegal crossings. But yesterday, we conducted an extensive overview on the Canadian side in Quebec which is a hotspot for people to illegally jump the border.

With over 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S., Trump's promise of massive deportations and Canada's already struggling immigration system, are we truly prepared? Do we have the resources in place to handle a potential influx?

6 AM at the Canadian border in Quebec. Quiet for now—but is it really?



With so much open land, crossing the border is far too easy.



Is our border well-guarded? We highly doubt it!



Rebel News has never shied away from the uncomfortable truths about mass migration: from revealing the human smuggling networks behind illegal crossings at Roxham Road to documenting the chaos at the Texas-Mexico border, our reporting has spotlighted the dangers of unchecked migration.

Now, with Canada potentially facing a new wave of asylum seekers fleeing the U.S., Rebel News is launching a bold investigation. We’ll scrutinize the massive asylum tents being erected in Ottawa, dig into Montreal’s human trafficking routes, revisit border hotspots like Plattsburgh and Swanton, and question U.S. officials to uncover the truth about what’s happening on both sides of the border.

When the mainstream media turns a blind eye, Rebel News is there to ask the tough questions and bring you the facts.

