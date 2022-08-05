Leslyn Lewis sounds the alarm over Sudden Adult Death Syndrome

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick﻿﻿

On August 3, Haldimand—Norfolk MP and Conservative leadership contender Dr. Leslyn Lewis sent out a press release demanding answers to the reports of Canadians succumbing to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS). The syndrome, which is sometimes referred to as “Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome”, is defined by the Canadian SADS Foundations as “a variety of cardiac arrhythmia disorders which are often genetic and can be responsible for sudden death in young, apparently healthy people.”

According to the foundation, approximately 600 seemingly healthy people under the age of 35 die from the phenomenon per year in Canada, but it's possible those numbers may be on the rise. Recently, many news outlets have been reporting on baffling cases of SADS. In Australia, the syndrome is baffling doctors to the point that Melbourne's Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute has decided to develop the country's first SADS registry.

Is it a problem that Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) deaths look like a conspiracy? Or is it more concerning that our government and health officials don’t even care that it does; they are definitely losing the trust of the public with their non-answers.https://t.co/RbaoP4P3nS — Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) August 3, 2022

Lewis' timely press release comes on the heels of new data showing that Alberta's leading cause of death last year was attributed to “unknown causes,” along with the recent sudden passing of six medical doctors during a span of two weeks.

While one of those six doctors was known to have had a serious comorbidity, questionable circumstances surrounding the group of deceased physicians is that three worked for the same hospital, and two died while or shortly after exercising, including one very vibrant 27-year-old triathlete.

“We were quickly told that this wasn't vaccine-related. But that is not good enough. If three young women go missing in your neighbourhood, and the police response was, 'well it is probably not a serial killer', that wouldn't be good enough,” Lewis pointed out in her statement.

While SADS is being reported on by the government-backed legacy media, there is nothing to suggest that journalists from these outlets plan to question or investigate whether these prominent deaths are “not related to the COVID-19 vaccine,” like public health bodies are claiming, often while acknowledging at the same time that the causes of these deaths remain unknown.

“These are the same health and government officials who told us masking didn't work and then told us to mask. They assured us that the vaccines wouldn't be mandatory, and then made them so. They promised us the vaccines would stop transmission, and now are admitting they knew it never would. They can't be surprised that assuring us that everything is fine with absolutely no proof is not accepted by increasingly frustrated and disillusioned citizens,” the MP explained in her release.

The truth is coming out. The Liberals falsely claimed they were following the science as they used vaccine mandates to divide and punish Canadians, denying mobility rights and the ability to see loved ones. Trudeau and his ministers need to come clean now with Canadians. https://t.co/dHnzrvtoHK — Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis) August 2, 2022

Lewis also claims to have “received a steady flow of communications from doctors, nurses and paramedics who are concerned that SADS is indeed vaccine-related,” adding that many such frontline workers are fearful of going public with their stories because “they know beyond a shadow of a doubt they would be fired, just for asking questions.”

The medical silencing of health-care professionals who are fearful of sharing important concerns that differ from that of the publicly-established narrative, is something Rebel News has been covering for the public since shortly after life with COVID-19 began. Additionally, Rebel News has brought the public many vaccine injury stories that have been ignored by government officials and their preferred media, and even the government's so-called “Vaccine Injury Support Program.”

Like Leslyn Lewis, who doesn't let being branded with different derogatory versions of insults like “conspiracy theorist” or “fearmonger” stop her from asking important questions, Rebel News will also continue to bring you important matters of public interest that are ignored by the legacy media.

