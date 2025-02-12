Foreign aid group ran by Liberal insiders received $180 million since 2015

A Canadian aid group filled with Liberal donors and former candidates pocketed $180 million from the frivolous spenders at Global Affairs Canada.

The humanitarian group Cuso International revealed a degree of coziness between the feds and aid organizations not commonly uncovered.

At the helm is CEO Nicolas Moyer, a former candidate under the Liberal banner, including several other donors who are on the executive.

EXPOSED: Global Affairs Canada (AKA USAID North) funneled $180M to a foreign aid group since 2015.



Guess what I found out about Cuso International?

🔴 Hefty Liberal donations from leadership

🔴 CEO ran for Trudeau’s party

🔴 Liberal staffers/appointeeshttps://t.co/uZ40Q9nnab — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) February 11, 2025

Elections Canada records show the four executives made a combined $11,279.60 in partisan donations to the Liberal Party, as first reported by True North.

According to financial statements, CUSO International received $179,434,291 from Global Affairs Canada to fund foreign aid programs since 2015, particularly its Volunteer Cooperation Program among others.

Their projects appear to align with the Trudeau government’s progressive priorities, including $2.5 million to “foster more open, inclusive, and gender-responsive governance in Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

True North attempted to reach the aid group for clarification on funding with questions about exec donation history, but did not receive a response at publication.

The World Economic Forum planning documents hinted at a desire to use COVID instability to restructure society, cancel oil and gas development, and censor the Internet.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/w7Y3V9prAx — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 9, 2022

Regarding past affiliation with the Liberal Party, Moyer was a nomination candidate for Ottawa–Vanier in 2016. He also photographed himself with the party leader in a since deleted photo to his Facebook profile.

Between 2017 and 2022, he has donated over $9,000 to the governing Liberals.

Cuso Board of Directors Co-chair Lori Spadorcia, also a former Liberal staffer, contributed over $13,000 to the party. Spadorcia also shared a photograph with Trudeau in 2013, while serving as a vice president for the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

Additionally, board member Denise Amyot held senior positions under Jean Chrétien and Paul Martin. She also praised Budget 2017 as the president and CEO of Colleges and Institutes Canada.

Board member Rosemary McCarney was previously appointed by Trudeau as Canada’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Office on Nuclear Disarmament.

Global Affairs Canada claims ‘technical difficulties’ brought down foreign aid database



Billions of dollars in payments suddenly vanished under suspicion of a coverup, later revealed to be “technical difficulties.”



MORE by @WestCdnFirst: https://t.co/VZvZ5LIq9Q — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 7, 2025

The internet went ablaze last week after Global Affairs Canada reportedly wiped disclosures on foreign aid spending under suspicious circumstances.

The agency refuted claims that the vanished payments happened purposefully, choosing instead to blame “technical difficulties” for the indiscretion.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre accused the “wasteful” NDP-Liberals Monday of blowing taxpayer dues on foreign aid while Canadians starve.

“We can’t be sending billions of dollars to other places, when much of it is wasted, and stolen, and swallowed up by bureaucracies that act against our interests,” he said.

Less than one percent of annual federal spending is allocated to foreign aid, according to media reports.

