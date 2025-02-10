WATCH: Poilievre vows to ‘dramatically cut’ foreign aid

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre renewed his pledge to “dramatically cut” foreign aid and put Canada first, in remarks early Monday morning.

“A lot of which goes to dictators, terrorists and global bureaucracies,” he told reporters.

“We’ve got enough problems at home. We’ve got our own backyard to protect.”

Pierre Poilievre says he would dramatically cut foreign aid to fund his “Canada First Plan.” pic.twitter.com/JUWqU4g48c — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) February 10, 2025

The internet went ablaze last week after Global Affairs Canada reportedly wiped disclosures on foreign aid spending under suspicious circumstances.

According to Project Transparency, a taxpayer watchdog, projects that received the most funding since 2008 include $3.8 billion to defeat HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, followed by $1 billion to accelerate the transition away from coal, $900 million to vaccinate children, and $500 million for a ‘climate resilience accelerator’.

Poilievre accused the “wasteful” NDP-Liberals of standing idly by while Canadians starve and our military continues to deteriorate.

“We can’t be sending billions of dollars to other places, when much of it is wasted, and stolen, and swallowed up by bureaucracies that act against our interests,” he said.

Global Affairs refuted claims that the vanished payments happened purposefully, choosing instead to blame “technical difficulties” for the indiscretion.

Poilievre commits to ending "foreign aid to terrorists, dictators and useless, Marxist international bureaucracies". Currently the Trudeau Liberals fund Hamas-linked agencies tens of millions through the UN.https://t.co/Sxt7GDmqie pic.twitter.com/CheM8e4tzp — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 13, 2023

“He [Trudeau] cozies up with dictators and dictator terrorists around the world,” Poilievre previously said. He made similar remarks in an October 13 address last year.

Poilievre promised last November 22 to “cut back” funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), an agency created under the guise of supporting the health and education of displaced Palestinians.

The Trudeau government temporarily ceased funding last January, after 12 UNRWA staff had their employment terminated for suspected involvement in the murder of some 1,200 Israeli nationals. The government recommitted millions more in funding months later.

It received $285.9 million from Canadian taxpayers since 2016, according to recent figures.

For fiscal year 2022/23, the federal government spent $15.5 billion on foreign aid, a substantial increase over the previous year, owing to the Ukraine war.

“That's about the same as the government spent via the Canada Social Transfer ($15.9 billion) and much more than the department of Veterans Affairs spent ($5.4 billion) [that fiscal year],” said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Less than one percent of annual federal spending is allocated to foreign aid, according to media reports.

An additional $22 million has also gone to the World Economic Forum, a global hub that supports radical environmentalism, censorship, and vaccine passports.