President Trump questions Operation Warp Speed

Well, well. This is certainly interesting. pic.twitter.com/MRqxlGEzo0 — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) September 1, 2025

"It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs," Trump wrote. "Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree! With CDC being ripped apart over this question, I want the answer, and I want it NOW."

He went on to slam the companies for sharing "extraordinary" results with him privately but refusing to make them public, accusing them of moving on to the "next hunt" while leaving everyone else to "rip themselves apart" in confusion.

Trump urged them to "show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!"

Trump's call for transparency rings bitterly ironic, as Operation Warp Speed—the very program he heralded—faces relentless scrutiny for its hasty development, questionable rollout, and the opaque curtain that cloaked vaccine data from the start.

Let's not forget, this was the US-based program that fast-tracked experimental mRNA shots into arms worldwide, all under the banner of "brilliant" innovation. Yet as Trump himself now questions, "I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as 'BRILLIANT' as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why???"

Critics have long argued that the warp-speed approach prioritized speed over safety, sidelining rigorous long-term studies and informed consent in favour of emergency authorizations that smelled more like corporate posturing than public health triumphs.

DISTURBING: Health Canada authorized novel mRNA shots for kids despite evidence of risks, minuscule trial size and data showing little benefit



Exclusive documents reveal authorization was based on feelings, not facts, vindicating long-held concerns



MORE https://t.co/eGlwSYQvJP pic.twitter.com/mV0JGFuFut — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) June 7, 2024

Plus, nothing underscores the hypocrisy of "trust the science" quite like the pharmaceutical industry's attempts to bury its data under mountains of red tape.

Dr. Robert Malone, a vocal skeptic of the mRNA technology he helped pioneer, highlighted this absurdity when Pfizer fought in court to withhold details of their COVID-19 vaccine trial results for a staggering 75 years.

Malone blasted the move, asking what Pfizer is trying so hard to hide. He slammed the pharmaceutical giant for a lack of transparency, which follows a pattern of Pfizer’s repeated data misrepresentations, some only released through court order, and a track record of fraud and misconduct.

If that's not a red flag screaming "don't trust us," what is?

Malone's warning resonates louder every day, as lingering questions about vaccine efficacy, side effects, and long-term impacts continue to fuel distrust in a system that seems designed to protect profits over people.

March '21: Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam confirmed that side effects of the novel COVID-19 mRNA shots would not be picked up until the experiment was unleashed onto millions of people



She promoted these injections to children anywayhttps://t.co/Pi3CfkFqWI pic.twitter.com/myYNT2eylG — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) May 28, 2024

Trump's demand could be a wake-up call, if it’s heeded. However, the more likely outcome is repeated stonewalling from the same players who profited billions from the pandemic response.

As Canadians and Americans alike contend with the aftermath of lockdowns, coerced injections, and censored debates, one thing is clear: true science thrives on scrutiny, not suppression.

It's high time these companies stop hiding and start explaining — before more lives are caught in the crossfire of their "warp speed" ambitions.