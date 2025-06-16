REBEL ROUNDP | Trump and Carney meet, G7 summit underway, Rebels at anti-ICE riots

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies

Today, we're looking at President Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney's meeting in Alberta, as leaders of the G7 and other influential nations gather for the annual summit. The two leaders plan to engage in discussions over a trade deal, with Trump suggesting he's hopeful the pair will reach an agreement.

Plus, with the summit now in full swing, our Rebel News team is on the ground in the Calgary area, covering the ins and outs of the high-level meetings after winning accreditation following the brief launch of a lawsuit against the Carney government.

And finally, Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie was in New York this weekend, where thousands came out to demonstrate against President Trump's efforts to enforce immigration laws as part of the "No Kings" protest.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Don't publish this on the website

Past Livestreams