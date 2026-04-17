Doug Ford's gravy plane, Poilievre on Libs exit tax, Press freedom in Canada | Rebel Roundtable
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are joined by independent journalist Natasha Graham for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: Natasha Graham (independent journalist)
Today, we're looking at Doug Ford buying a private jet for the Ontario government, something he's railed against in the past, and how it flies in the face of the campaign slogan of his late brother, former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.
Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre slammed the Liberals' who supported imposing an exit tax on Canadians looking to leave the country for greener pastures.
And finally, we'll discuss freedom of the press in Canada following Sheila Gunn Reid's appearance before the House of Commons' heritage committee, which has been investigating the state of media and journalism in the country.
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