🔴Eby backs $750K human rights fine, Poilievre rips 51st state talk, Trans violence | Rebel Roundtable

Drea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Guest this week: Jeff Evely (Canadian Armed Forces veteran, former People's Party of Canada candidate and anti-gender ideology activist)

Today, we're looking at Premier David Eby defending a B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruling that saw former school trustee Barry Neufeld ordered to pay a staggering $750,000 fine for his efforts to push back against radical gender ideology.

Plus, Pierre Poilievre slammed President Trump's talk of Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state, calling it an “unacceptable” comment regardless of whether it's a joke or serious.

And finally, we're looking at two more instances of transgender violence in the U.S., where a trans-identifying biological female shot her mother and her mother's boyfriend, and in a separate incident at the Canada-U.S. border, which saw a trans-identifying biological male allegedly open fire at border guards.

