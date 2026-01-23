🔴Carney's inclusive Canada, Poilievre slams pro-China stance, Anti-gun propaganda | Rebel Roundtable
David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are joined by Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich and CCFR CEO Rod Giltaca for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: Tamara Lich (Freedom Convoy organizer, Rebel News contributor) | Rod Giltaca (CEO, Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights)
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's speech where he focused on what separates Canada from the United States, highlighting the Great White North's “inclusivity.”
Plus, following the PM's recent trip to China where he cozied up to the Communist regime, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre slammed the Liberals' push to strengthen ties with a foreign adversary.
And finally, an anti-gun group closely linked to the Liberals is pushing for Alberta and Saskatchewan to offer residents a way to have their guns “bought back”, should they wish to participate in the firearms compensation program.
