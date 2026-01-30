🔴Growth backed by immigration, Trump threatens new tariffs, ICE protest donors doxxed | Rebel Roundup
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined by People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: Maxime Bernier (leader of the People's Party of Canada)
Today, we're looking at the governor of the Bank of Canada saying that economic growth in the country is being driven by immigration.
Plus, President Trump is threatening to impose new tariffs on Canadian-made aircraft unless the country allows U.S. made jets into its aviation sector.
And finally, we're looking at some of the public figures who were caught making donations to protests resisting Trump's efforts to deport those in Minnesota who illegally entered the United States.
Marilyn Hagerman commented 2026-01-30 13:23:05 -0500This opening overview comment……”today, we’re looking at the governor of the Bank of Canada saying that economic growth in the country is being driven by immigration” was enough to stop further reading, least for me! How much was the governor paid to put out such an incorrect piece of garbage? Even the most illiterate financial mind knows what a dishonest incorrect statement this is!
Canada continues down the road of filthy corruption one only sees in some dictatorship controlled African countries!!