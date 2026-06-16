Carney & Trump hot mic, Immigration & foreign interference, Toronto shootings | Rebel Roundup
Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney being caught on a live recording discussing Chinese electric vehicles that will be sold in Canada with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Plus, with mass immigration running rampant in Canada, Conservative MP Michael Cooper grilled a Public Safety Canada official over Gary Anandasangaree's failure to implement a foreign influence registry.
And finally, Toronto police held a press conference on Tuesday, where they detailed the arrest of two suspects linked to shootings in the city, including at the U.S. Consulate and Jewish synagogues and schools. Police say those carrying out the attacks filmed the crimes as part of their way of being paid by as-of-yet unidentified actors.
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