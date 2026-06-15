New World Order from Europe, Canada as a mosaic, Teen charged in consulate shooting | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at remarks from Prime Minister Mark Carney, who suggested the “new world order” would originate in Europe, and that Canada would play a significant role in that, given his view that it is the “most European” of non-European countries.

Plus, the PM compared and contrasted Canada and the United States, praising the former as a mosaic instead of a melting pot.

And finally, police have brought charges against an 18-year-old from Toronto related to the U.S. Consulate shooting, with Sheldon Tracy-Stewart facing 11 charges linked to the attack.

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