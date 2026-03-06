🔴Canada's role in Iran conflict, Smith on gender ideology, Extortion crimes in BC | Rebel Roundtable
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined by The National Telegraph's Daniel Bordman for this edition of the Rebel Roundtable livestream.
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Guest this week: Daniel Bordman (Senior correspondent for The National Telegraph)
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney refusing to rule out Canadian troops being involved in the Iran conflict, looking at what limited role the Canadian Armed Forces could even play.
Plus, Premier Danielle Smith defended Alberta's restrictions on gender reassignment for minors, saying the province might have been ahead of the curve but that much of the world is finally waking up to the harms it has caused.
And finally, B.C. Premier David Eby seems to be oblivious to an epidemic of extortion-related crimes in the province.
Join the Conversation
Hosts David and Drea will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Get alerts for our next live news show
Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.
Watch previous shows
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live