🔴Carney lies about Canada being attacked, Blame Iran for housing, 84K jobs lost | Rebel Roundtable

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Guest this week: Josh Udall (host of The Elevate Report)

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's lack of leadership after he dodged accountability for failing to inform Canadians that a military base in Kuwait had been struck by Iran after the U.S. and Israel carried out strikes on March 1.

Plus, with housing costs continuing to soar, Housing Minister Gregor Robertson pointed the finger at the Iran war as the reason why.

And finally, the Canadian economy took a hit in February, with 84,000 job losses as the unemployment rate climbed to nearly 7%.

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