REBEL ROUNDTABLE | Poilievre wants 'net negative' migration, Lawyers rip hiking ban, 40K jobs lost

About this Episode

Hosted by: David Menzies and Drea Humphrey (ft. The National Telegraph's Wyatt Claypool and political commentator Viva Frei)

Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for Canada to have net negative migration numbers after new arrivals to the country increased starting in 2022.

Plus, constitutional lawyers are ripping Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston's decision to ban hiking, camping and fishing in the Atlantic province over wildfire concerns.

And finally, Canada suffered a shocking loss of 40,000 jobs in the month of July — could more economic trouble be headed our way if a trade deal with the U.S. can't be reached?

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Don't publish this on the website

Past Livestreams