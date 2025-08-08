REBEL ROUNDTABLE | Poilievre wants 'net negative' migration, Lawyers rip hiking ban, 40K jobs lost
About this Episode
Hosted by: David Menzies and Drea Humphrey (ft. The National Telegraph's Wyatt Claypool and political commentator Viva Frei)
Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for Canada to have net negative migration numbers after new arrivals to the country increased starting in 2022.
Plus, constitutional lawyers are ripping Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston's decision to ban hiking, camping and fishing in the Atlantic province over wildfire concerns.
And finally, Canada suffered a shocking loss of 40,000 jobs in the month of July — could more economic trouble be headed our way if a trade deal with the U.S. can't be reached?
Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).