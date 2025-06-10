REBEL ROUNDUP | $93M ArriveCan disaster, Poilievre backs CAF spending, Clueless immigration minister

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at a new report from the Auditor General, which blasted the Liberal government for its massive failures on the COVID-era ArriveCan app, including nearly $100 million in contracts awarded to the small firm behind the app's development.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he supports Prime Minister Mark Carney's plan to reach NATO's 2% spending commitment and would support further funding for the Canadian Armed Forces as the alliance prepares to increase spending commitments ahead of a summit later this month.

And finally, deputy Conservative leader Melissa Lantsman grilled Carney's new immigration minister, Lena Metlege Diab, over failures in the government's vetting process for new immigrants following a spate of terror-related arrests.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

