REBEL ROUNDUP | $93M ArriveCan disaster, Poilievre backs CAF spending, Clueless immigration minister
About this Episode
Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle
Today, we're looking at a new report from the Auditor General, which blasted the Liberal government for its massive failures on the COVID-era ArriveCan app, including nearly $100 million in contracts awarded to the small firm behind the app's development.
Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he supports Prime Minister Mark Carney's plan to reach NATO's 2% spending commitment and would support further funding for the Canadian Armed Forces as the alliance prepares to increase spending commitments ahead of a summit later this month.
And finally, deputy Conservative leader Melissa Lantsman grilled Carney's new immigration minister, Lena Metlege Diab, over failures in the government's vetting process for new immigrants following a spate of terror-related arrests.
