Rebel at Heritage Committee, Climate change & civil collapse, Ireland has had enough | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Tamara Lich are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid making an appearance before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, where she testified about what it means to be a journalist, the difference between the mainstream and independent press and the hurdles independent journalists face in Canada.

Plus, could climate change lead to civilizational collapse? That's the case Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is trying to make, as she slammed Canada's continued expansion of fossil fuels.

And finally, our Rebel News team has been in Ireland, where protesters say they've reached their limit with the country's oppressive federal government after demonstrations broke out against fuel taxes.

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