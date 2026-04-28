Liberals' luring tactics, Poilievre on Carney's 'debt fund,' Parental rights debate | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Conservative MP Kelly DeRidder exposing the tactics the Liberals are using to lure floor-crossers into joining Prime Minister Mark Carney's government.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took aim at Carney's new “sovereign wealth fund,” slamming the project as a new slush fund and labelling it a “sovereign debt fund.”

And finally, Nova Scotia's education minister is under fire after he asserted parents “absolutely” don't have rights over their own children during a debate on schools performing secret social gender transitions and taxpayer-funded sex reassignment surgeries.

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