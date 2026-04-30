Smith on 2050 emissions goal, Carney on property rights, CAF recruiting foreigners | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Premier Danielle Smith's view that emissions goals for 2050 are more reasonable, giving the province more time to develop technology to cut emissions while continuing to meet rising demands from around the world for more Albertan energy.
Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney weighed in on property rights, vowing his government plans to protect homeowners and pushing back against the Cowichan ruling from British Columbia.
And finally, a new report from Juno News is shedding light on the Canadian Armed Forces plan to recruit non-citizens into the military.
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