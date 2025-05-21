REBEL ROUNDUP | Canada headed for recession, Trump's missile defence plan, GTA crime wave

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies

Today, we're looking at a warning from TD Bank's chief economist, who says Canada is heading for a recession and forecasted 100,000 jobs could be lost in the country.

Plus, President Trump announced the U.S. would be developing a "golden dome" missile defence technology — and apparently Canada is interested in joining in what could be a modernizing of North America's air-defence systems.

And finally, a crime wave is whipping through the Greater Toronto Area, but the city's top officials seem to be more concerned with other issues instead of residents' safety.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

