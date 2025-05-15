REBEL ROUNDUP | Carney's middle-class tax cut, Poilievre on pipelines, Save The Ostriches update

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's Trump-style signing of a middle-class tax cut, a promise new Finance Minister Francois-Phillipe Champagne said would be the Liberals' top priority when Parliament returns on May 26.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spoke about the importance of pipeline development to Canada's economy and warned Carney's decision to keep climate radical Steven Guilbeault in cabinet was further antagonizing provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan.

And finally, the case of hundreds of ostriches facing a cull order from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is going viral online. Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey has been covering the story and is headed to the remote farm.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

