REBEL ROUNDUP | Conservative convention recap, CBC in Epstein files, Separatism momentum grows

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're recapping the weekend that was in Canadian Conservative politics, as MPs, delegates, members and supporters descended upon Calgary for the party's annual general meeting, which saw Pierre Poilievre pass a leadership review.

Plus, with a trove of more documents related to Jeffrey Epstein being released to the public, emails show CBC was in touch with the convicted sex trafficker after he initially faced charges in 2006.

And finally, the issue of separatism is one that's becoming increasingly common among Canada's political discourse.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

