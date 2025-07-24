REBEL ROUNDUP | Convoy sentencing continues, Asylum seeker work permits, Premiers back ostrich farm

About this Episode

Hosted by: Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey

Today, we're looking at the sentencing of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, which is entering its second day in Ottawa, as both Lich and Barber face severe sentences of seven and eight years, respectively.

Plus, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is looking for the federal government to give provinces the ability to issue work permits to asylum seekers.

And finally, Ford, alongside Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, and even B.C. Premier David Eby are backing Universal Ostrich Farms in its fight against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's effort to cull 400 ostriches that recovered from avian flu earlier this year.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

