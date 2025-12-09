🔴Rachel Gilmore DEI testimony, Trump warns more tariffs, Libs voting against pipeline | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at far-left former Global News journalist Rachel Gilmore making an appearance at a House of Commons committee meeting, where she testified about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion programs and policies.
Plus, President Donald Trump is warning Canadian fertilizer may face further tariffs as Prime Minister Mark Carney has still failed to secure his promised trade deal with the United States.
And finally, the Conservatives are putting forward a motion in Parliament to give support for pipelines — a move the Liberals are planning to block, despite signing a new memorandum of understanding with Alberta that lays groundwork for new developments.
