🔴Terror in Australia, Menorah lighting protests, Floor crossing backlash | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the fallout from an antisemitic terror attack in Sydney, Australia, where a pair of terrorists opened fire at Hanukkah event being held at iconic Bondi Beach.

Plus, here in Canada, menorah lighting events have been targeted by the same types of demonstrations that have been regularly occurring in Toronto's predominantly Jewish neighbourhood.

And finally, late last week MP Michael Ma flipped to the Liberals only hours after attending the Conservative Christmas party, pushing Prime Minister Mark Carney's government just one seat shy of a majority in the House of Commons.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Sheila & Tamara will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next livestream on at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows