🔴Ford attacks Trump, U.S. lists fentanyl as WMD, Boomers still backing Liberals | Rebel Roundup
Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Today, we're looking at Ontario Premier Doug Ford going on the attack again against President Donald Trump, calling the U.S. leader a “tyrant” as he encouraged Canadians to continue visiting travelling south of the border if they needed or wanted to.
Plus, Trump unveiled a new executive order classifying fentanyl as a “weapon of mass destruction.”
And finally, new polling data suggests the Poilievre Conservatives are leading among every age bracket except one — with boomers, those aged 60+, still heavily backing the Carney Liberals.
