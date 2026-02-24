🔴Liberals defend immigration system, Tumbler Ridge AI warning, $2B more for Ukraine | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree rising in the House of Commons to defend Canada's immigration system, despite a growing number of Canadians saying the once heralded system is failing.
Plus, AI Minister Evan Solomon has summoned ChatGPT makers OpenAI to discuss warning signs from Tumbler Ridge mass shooter Jesse Strang, also known as Jesse Van Rootselaar.
And finally, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada would be pledging an additional $2 billion in funding for Ukraine, asserting that Russia is “failing” in its war effort.
