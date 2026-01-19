🔴Carney heading to Davos for WEF, Iran protests continue, Ford slams China deal | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney travelling to the Swiss Alps, where world leaders, business moguls, and tech tycoons are converging for the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos — and where our Rebel News team is on the ground preparing to hold the elites accountable.
Plus, despite backlash from the Islamist regime, Iranians in the country and around the world are continuing to fight for freedom, including in Toronto where Rebel reporter Scarlett Grace was on the scene.
And finally, after Carney brokered a new deal with China that will see Chinese EVs sold in the country, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is criticizing the deal, despite the so-called Conservative premier's previous cozying up to the Liberal PM.
