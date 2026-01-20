🔴Trudeau/Katy Perry caught in Davos, Carney takes WEF stage, Ford slams Chinese EVs | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at our Rebel team catching up with former prime minister Justin Trudeau and his new girlfriend, pop star Katy Perry, as the two were on a stroll through Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is underway.
Plus, Trudeau's adviser-turned-successor, Mark Carney, took the stage at the WEF today, discussing the challenges and opportunities facing middle powers like Canada in a world where great powers like the U.S. and China are more openly asserting themselves.
And finally, Doug Ford has continued his attack against Carney's trade deal with China, with the Ontario premier slamming the agreement over the harmful impact it might have on the province's auto sector.
