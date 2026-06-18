U.S. relationship 'fractured', Safe Third Country Agreement, MAID for mental illness | Rebel Roundup
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Show Notes
Today, we're looking at U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin calling out the "fracturing" relationship between Canada and the United States, and how the two neighbours need to rebuild their connection.
Plus, Amnesty International and the Canadian Council for Refugees are challenging the constitutionality of the Safe Third Country Agreement signed between Canada, Mexico and the U.S., which says refugees must claim asylum in whichever country they arrive in first.
And finally, a new parliamentary committee report has found that Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) for those suffering solely from mental illness should be indefinitely excluded from eligibility for the federal government's assisted suicide program.
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COMMENTS
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Angela Watt commented 2026-06-18 14:31:34 -0400 FlagI did not know that there were more indigenous men missing than women & girls. Why don’t we know that? Is it because they’re men??
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Angela Watt commented 2026-06-18 14:15:23 -0400 FlagLadies, I’m a boomer and I want Alberta to leave. I’m 74 & have lost any affection that I’ve had previously for Canada. I DO care about the young, even tho’ I don’t have any myself. I worry about the kids & grandkids and what they’ll face in the future if we don’t turn things around. Just thought you needed to know that not all boomers are stupid.
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Angela Watt commented 2026-06-18 14:06:51 -0400 FlagIs Trump using the possibility of canalling CUSMA as leverage? He’s always saying stuff but never actually implements them. I think it’s just the way Trump does business.
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Angela Watt commented 2026-06-18 14:00:07 -0400 FlagHell, B.C. is advising visitors how to access & take illegal drugs! What could possibly go wrong?