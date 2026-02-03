REBEL ROUNDUP | Laurentian elites smear Alberta separation, Epstein's ties to trans ideology

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, we're looking at comments criticizing Albertan separatists and the province's potential to succeed on its own, along with former prime ministers Jean Chrétien and Stephen Harper weighing in on the issue.

Plus, newly released Jeffrey Epstein emails show the convicted human trafficker had a conversation with a Harvard scientist about the benefits of turning children transgender.

Watch live video broadcast of Rebel Roundup right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in every weekday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).

