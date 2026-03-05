🔴Carney on Canada in Iran, Poilievre on fuel freedom, Byelections for floor crossers| Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney refusing to completely rule out Canadian troops participating in the ongoing conflict between the U.S., Israel and Iran.
Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is in Europe, where he pitched his vision for how liquified natural gas from Canada could help relieve energy burdens on countries like Germany in a cleaner, more cost-efficient manner that reduces European reliance on Russian energy.
And finally, a new poll has found that Canadian voters believe MPs who cross the floor to a different party should face an immediate byelection as a result.
Watch previous shows
